A body was found in the area of the Chimneys on Vitosha

A deceased person was found in the area of the Chimneys on Vitosha yesterday, the Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) announced. In the afternoon hours of yesterday, the Sofia unit removed the deceased from the mountain.

Today, the conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, the MSS reported. In most of the country, the weather is sunny, in places in the Rhodope region clouds prevail. There is a light to moderate wind in the high parts of the mountains. In the evening, temperatures are around 0 degrees, and in the morning in the Botev region, minus 4 degrees were recorded.

The mountain rescuers also announced that the facilities at the resorts are not working. They advise tourists to follow the designated routes for movement and not to go outside the marked paths, to be prepared with charged phones and good equipment.

According to the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, it will be mostly sunny in the mountains. Only in the Strandzha region will it be cloudy and it will rain. A strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 12°, at 2000 meters - around 5°.