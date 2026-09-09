Rumen Radev: We are creating an Agency "Automobile Transport Operator" for road safety

Road safety requires not only better coordination between institutions, but also reliable, comprehensive information in real time. Therefore, the government is preparing a reform that envisages the creation of a single national body and center for management and control of information related to road traffic. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev before the start of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to him, currently the activities are fragmented between different institutions. It is planned to create a single national body - the Executive Agency "Automobile Transport Operator" based on the existing structures, as well as a single national center to unify information related to road safety.

The system will integrate various sources of traffic data - municipal cameras, police body cameras, sensors and other devices, as well as information on secondary roads. The data is planned to be monitored around the clock and in real time. “This information will be useful not only to the road safety authorities, but also to the Customs Agency, the National Revenue Agency, the Toll Road Authority, the Ambulance Service, HEMS, 112, forest officials for the control of the illegal transportation of various types of cargo and other institutions“, the Prime Minister explained.

The expected effect is twofold - increasing road safety and increasing revenue collection, Radev emphasized. “First of all, we expect an increase in traffic safety on our roads, and secondly, which is no less important - increased collection by the Customs Agency, the National Revenue Agency and the Toll Road Authority“, he stated.