“I do not give unsolicited support.“ This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov in connection with the upcoming presidential elections and possible support for one or another candidate, Dariknews.bg informs.

“My friend Vezhdi has not called me and I do not know. This is his personal decision“, commented Borisov in connection with Vezhdi Rashidov's participation in the initiative committee of Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev.

According to him, PP-DB is hindering Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev and is only negotiating for the SJC.

“Everything, if it is not from DB, is bad, if it is not theirs. We looked at the candidates, we saw who they are. It is striking that the prosecutor's quota is mainly judges. We cannot say anything.

As of this moment, to reassure Mirchev, no one has spoken to GERB and I have banned talks. We simply do not want to bear the liabilities. You see - even without a presidential candidate, only GERB is to blame“, Borisov said.

“If I do something and help, it is because I simply feel sorry for Gyurov and Kandev“, Borisov said.

Boyko Borisov recalled that GERB supported Andrey Gyurov to become deputy governor of the BNB and then “there was nothing wrong with that“.

“Now Gyurov is shy about coming to meet with GERB. Why didn't he show it then? It won't work out that way. The most important thing to remember - no unsolicited good is done. I can't be clearer“, Borisov said.

“The Fair Basket“ has become very heavy

“The Fair Basket" It's become very heavy, they're dropping prices. People expect fairer prices. Those who artificially inflate prices should be punished.

We don't see any preparation for winter, and it's knocking on the door.

It's high time the excuses ended.“