The initiative committee for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev has been established

The initiative committee in support of Andrey Gyurov's candidacy has been established. It has over 200 members. Opera singer Alexandrina Pendachanska and journalist Konstantin Valkov have been elected as co-chairs of the committee, bTV reported.

The committee will support Gyurov's candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections. The registration of the initiative committees that will nominate candidates is from September 7 to 14.

The draw for the numbers with which the candidates will fight for the trust of the voters will be held on September 23. At 0:00 on September 25, the election campaign begins, which will last until October 23.

The Day of Reflection is on October 24, and on the last Sunday of October, on October 25, we elect the seventh Bulgarian president.