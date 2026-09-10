Gyurov: My mission will be to provide and support every opportunity for the successful development of the country

“We accept the nomination of the Initiative Committee with the understanding that we have a common mission to work for a dignified and modern Bulgaria, an integral part of a united Europe and the free world”. Andrey Gyurov stated this during the establishment of the Initiative Committee, which will nominate his candidacy and that of Georgi Kandev for president and vice president, Nova TV reported.

Gyurov stated that he enters the battle with the understanding that the presidential institution must be a guarantor of changing the status quo. “This change is necessary because the last two presidential terms did not outline a clear vision for the future development of the country in a changing world. Such a change requires new individuals with energy and will to work differently, and not a regrouping of old vices behind new masks”, said Andrey Gyurov to the Initiative Committee and to journalists.

„I can assure you that together with Georgi Kandev we are capable of assuming this responsibility. Without fear, without tricks and without backstage agreements. I want to assure every Bulgarian citizen that when, with your support, I am elected president, I will not tolerate nor turn a blind eye to violations of the law and citizens' understandings of integrity in public life and in the institutions of public authority. I will pursue a policy of openness and transparency in the work of the presidential institution and will report to the public my views and work for the future of our country”, said Gyurov.

According to him, the Bulgarian president can and should be a key factor in the development of the state and society in the coming years. “Therefore, my mission will be to provide and support every opportunity for the successful development of the country and its citizens. I will make every possible effort for the worthy international behavior of Bulgaria as a significant factor in European politics and as a reliable and respected partner, guided by principles, and not by the logic of cunning and condescension in the face of risks to the security and development of the country," said Andrey Gyurov.

In addition, he believes that the true unity of the Bulgarian nation must be directed towards significant national goals and causes that guarantee the rights and interests of all Bulgarian citizens.

„I will work to ensure that every Bulgarian citizen, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, place of residence, social status and education, finds their place in the development of the country," promised Gyurov.

He is also convinced that Bulgaria must establish itself as a democracy and an integral part of a united Europe.

„As President of Bulgaria, I will be a guarantor of this development, and not a conduit for the plans of those who want to tear Bulgaria away from its worthy place in Europe and the free world. I assure you that the Bulgarian national interest will be upheld in every action and in every position I take”, said Gyurov.

He said that he would use his powers to work for the reform of the judicial system, for profound changes in the law enforcement sector, for the fight against corruption and limiting the influence of oligarchic circles.

„I will use to the fullest those powers that the Constitution gives to the president in appointing the chairmen of the supreme courts and the prosecutor general, in the right of veto and in referring cases to the Constitutional Court. These decisions will be made publicly and with motivation, and not behind closed doors. This is my commitment and my work can be judged by it", said Gyurov.

He promises to seek dialogue with all other institutions.

„I count on the support of all free Bulgarian citizens who do not want our country to go backwards and who believe that we have everything we need to pass the tests of time, to preserve and develop our Bulgaria as a modern and worthy European country. I believe that together we can do it, to leave to our children and to those who come after us, a country they can be proud of. I believe that we will win for Bulgaria", concluded Gyurov.