A car without a license plate crashed into and overturned a truck in Vidin, the driver fled

A car without license plates crashed into an oncoming truck on the road between the villages of Medovnitsa and Ruzhintsi, after which the driver left the scene. This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vidin.

The traffic accident occurred on September 9. The driver of the car lost control of the steering wheel, entered the oncoming lane and hit the front left part of the car into the truck with a Polish license plate and a semi-trailer attached.

After the impact, the truck turned onto its right side. Significant material damage was caused to the tractor and semi-trailer.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the Belogradchik District Office.

One person died and 31 people were injured in accidents in the country over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on its website. 30 road accidents have occurred in the last 24 hours.