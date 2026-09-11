PP: Radev Cabinet to re-apply fuel price discount

“We Continue the Change“ calls on the government to re-apply fuel price discounts at gas stations, as Kiril Petkov's government did in 2022, when the price of oil exceeded $100 per barrel. This was stated by the leader of “We Continue the Change“ Assen Vassilev, quoted by the party's press center, reports BTA.

“Oil prices have exceeded $100 per barrel, but prices at Bulgarian gas stations are not due only to the international situation, but there is clearly a problem with pricing. Currently, we do not see any action by the government to protect Bulgarian consumers and reduce the pressure of fuel prices on inflation and the rise in the price of all other goods“, Vassilev said.

He compared prices over the last five years, when oil has exceeded $100 per barrel. In 2022, during the government of Kiril Petkov, diesel was 1.62 euros. In March this year, during the government of Andrey Gyurov, diesel was 1.68 euros. Now, during the government of Rumen Radev, 1.86 euros – 14% higher than previous times when oil was at the same levels. The same applies to A95 gasoline – 2022 is 1.51 euros. March is 1.48 euros, currently 1.61 euros average price, the announcement states.

According to Vassilev, this shows that either there is a problem with the pricing method of “Lukoil“, or with the pricing method of gas stations. He recalled that the current government has replaced the special manager of the refinery and should have full visibility and control over what is happening there. Therefore, it must be clearly explained where these differences come from at the same oil price, he pointed out.

Assen Vassilev recalled that during the time of Kiril Petkov's cabinet, when such oil prices were reached, a measure was taken to protect Bulgarian consumers – there was an automatic discount of 25 cents per liter directly at the gas pump for diesel, A95, gas and methane, excluding premium fuels. “We hope to see some proposal from the Council of Ministers, so that Bulgarian consumers are protected“, said Vassilev.