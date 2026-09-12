Over 8,000 workers from Kyrgyzstan and others help with the staffing crisis at sea

Over 8,000 seasonal workers from third countries were hired in the Burgas region in just one year. They are part of the major change in the labor market on the Black Sea coast.

In 2025, over 18,600 permits for seasonal employment of workers from third countries were registered in our country. More than 8,000, or over 43%, are in the Burgas region.

A young family from Kyrgyzstan travels thousands of kilometers to work together in Sunny Beach. He is a chef, she is a waitress.

Their working day begins in different places. Danyaz enters the kitchen, and his wife Monara enters the restaurant. The two have been working together in Sunny Beach for the second season.

„In my homeland it's not bad either, but here it's better. For me it was a new discovery and I like your country a lot. And here I decided to discover new things, a new cuisine, a new culture, a new world“, says Danyaz Abuzhiliz, a worker from Kyrgyzstan.

The most important thing for Danyaz is that he and Monara are not separated.

„Here it's easier than in Kyrgyzstan. It's a different culture here. And people treat each other well! Every day we meet dozens of tourists. Everyone smiles, it's easier that way!“, says Monara, a worker from Kyrgyzstan.

For Yulia from Uzbekistan, Bulgaria is an opportunity to start over. In her homeland she works in a bank, but her husband does not allow her to continue. She leaves, and her children stay with her mother.

„I have children, but they live with my mother. We talk every day and they say: „If you are fine, then everything is fine.“, says Yulia Obuzinskaya, a worker from Uzbekistan.

The story of Yulia and the young family from Kyrgyzstan is part of the big change in the labor market on the Black Sea coast.

This hotel employs 40 people from countries outside the European Union, mainly from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

„We open at the end of April and our season lasts until mid-October. That is, we cannot take advantage of schoolchildren and students from Bulgaria. And for this reason we hire employees from third countries. I am satisfied with them, they are very conscientious“, says Alexander Alexandrov, a hotelier.

The biggest difficulty for hoteliers remains the slow issuance of visas.

“Last year I had about 12 people whose work permits expired, but they did not receive visas“, says Alexander Alexandrov.

For hoteliers, they are a solution to the personnel problem. For Danyaz and Monara, Bulgaria is a shared adventure. For Yulia, it is a new life, but far from her children.