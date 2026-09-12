PP and DB supported the candidacy of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev

The National Council of “We Continue the Change“ (PP) made a unanimous decision to support the presidential candidate pair Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. With this act, the main pro-European and reformist forces in the country finally consolidated their vote behind the independent pair, nominated by the Initiative Committee. The PP's decision comes just hours after the party bodies of their coalition partners in the democratic community also declared official support the previous day.

Here are the formations that stood behind the tandem for the vote on October 25:

“We Continue the Change“ (PP): The party justified its decision on the grounds that the upcoming vote is key to choosing Bulgaria's geopolitical direction. The PP headquarters stated that in the person of Gyurov and Kandev they see statesmen ready to defend the rule of law, democratic institutions and the country's European path.

„Yes, Bulgaria“: Part of the „Democratic Bulgaria“ coalition, the party's National Council was the first to announce unanimous support. Its leaders emphasized that Gyurov is a strong majoritarian pro-European candidate who is capable of seeking broad support beyond the traditional party cores.

„Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ (DSB): The DSB leadership also came out with a position, stating that the Gyurov-Kandev tandem is the only clear center-right alternative to „authoritarian tendencies and left-wing populism“ of the current government. The party has already given instructions to its local structures to actively participate in the election campaign.

The candidacy of former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and former Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev has already been officially registered with the Central Election Commission by their Initiative Committee, headed by public figures such as opera prima Alexandrina Pendachanska and journalist Konstantin Valkov. Their campaign is expected to focus on preserving Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic orientation and reforming the judicial system.