Danube remains at critically low level: No new stranded ships

The hydrological situation on the Bulgarian section of the Danube River remains complicated due to the permanently low water levels. Over the past 24 hours, new minimal fluctuations in the level have been registered, but at the moment there are no new cases of stranded vessels. The data are from the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“ and are quoted by BTA.

A minimal increase in the level was recorded at the water gauges in Ruse and Svishtov - by 1 and 2 centimeters respectively. At Silistra the level remained unchanged. In the remaining points along the Bulgarian section, a decrease of between 2 and 5 centimeters has been registered.

Despite the known fluctuations, the overall picture remains worrying for shipping. Low waters limit the permissible draft of vessels and create additional difficulties for ship traffic on the river.

No new stranded vessels

The good news is that in the last 24 hours, no new cases of vessels stranded in or outside the shipping lane have been registered. However, this does not mean that the risk has disappeared.

The “River Supervision“ Directorate continues to monitor the situation, and restrictions on ship draft remain in force along the entire Bulgarian section of the Danube.

In recent weeks, the low level has already led to cases of stranded vessels and convoys waiting in critical sections. Therefore, every centimeter of change in the water level can be important for the safety and organization of navigation.

The situation remains dynamic

The latest measurements show that the river is not moving in the same direction along its entire length. While in some points there is a minimal rise or stagnation, in others the level continues to fall.

It is precisely this dynamics that is the reason why specialists continue to define the hydrological situation as complicated. With the continued decline of the waters, the risk to shipping increases, especially in the shallower sections.

So far, there have been no new stranded ships, but the restrictions on draft remain, and shipping on the Bulgarian section of the Danube continues to be carried out with increased caution.

The following measurements will show whether the observed minimal increases near Ruse and Svishtov are the beginning of a permanent change or are only a temporary fluctuation in the river level.