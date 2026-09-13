Radan Kanev: Andrey Gyurov created the image of the modern democratic president for many Bulgarians

Andrey Gyurov has created the image of the modern democratic president for many Bulgarians. This was stated by the chairman of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ Radan Kanev in the BNT studio this morning. According to him, it was the period in which Gyurov was the acting prime minister that contributed to the construction of this public image.

Kanev pointed out that Gyurov's candidacy is also different because of the way it arose. According to him, for the first time in more than 20 years there is a candidate whom the voters of the democratic community have requested and to a large extent convinced themselves to join the presidential race.

“This bottom-up template very rarely happens. This time it happened“, commented the DSB leader.

Support from the center to the right

According to Kanev, Gyurov's candidacy is already receiving serious and authentic support among the democratic community.

He defined these voters as people united by a categorical pro-European position and by the belief that Bulgaria should develop as a constitutional democracy with strong institutions, separation of powers and a real balance between the ruling and opposition. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":1851,"e nd_idx":1868,"safe_urls":["https://bntnews.bg/news/radan-kanev-andrei-gyurov-sazdade-za-mnogo-balgari-obraza-na-mod erniya-demokratichen-prezident-1412177news.html","https://bntnews.bg/news/radan-kanev-andrei-gyurov-sazdade-za-mnogo-balgari-obraza-na-moderniya-demokratichen-prezident-1412177news.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","items":[{"title":"Radan Kanev: Andrey Gyurov created for many Bulgarians the image of the modern democratic president","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/radan-kanev-andrei-gyurov-sazdade-za-mnogo-balgari-obraza-na-moderniya-demokratichen-prezident-1412177news.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":1789280254.537016,"snippet":"Andrei Gyurov created the image of the modern democratic president for many Bulgarians, said the chairman of Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria Radan...","thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/4ZMueGCZqsihszybY0leVXWwuEpDB3s35XUutf9u7SF3hfaVhIomeF04romo MCeKub6WW2n2eKUMu1wqjbfLLmhjXgb71N_Q0kXdeJNLn2wIz-9LJFa5m1MKaftVgASE","attribution_segments":null,"supporting_websites":[] ,"refs":[{"turn_index":0,"ref_type":"news","ref_index":2}],"hue":null,"attributions":null}],"style":null,"fallback_items":null,"error":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

According to him, it is the opposition that has the role of setting limits for the ruling party and preventing the government from turning into sole rule.

„The government respects the opposition, the opposition criticizes the government and thus puts it within limits – doesn't let her forget herself“, said Kanev.

“Radev's government needs a corrective“

In his interview, Radan Kanev also touched on the current political situation in the country. According to him, Rumen Radev's government needs a strong institutional and political corrective.

Kanev also made a connection with the role of President Iliana Yotova, noting that the current political configuration is unusual – Rumen Radev is Prime Minister with a large parliamentary majority, while Yotova is the head of state.

According to him, in this situation, the presidential institution does not fulfill the role of a sufficient corrective to the executive power. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":2736,"e nd_idx":2753,"safe_urls":["https://bntnews.bg/news/radan-kanev-andrei-gyurov-sazdade-za-mnogo-balgari-obraza-na-mod erniya-demokratichen-prezident-1412177news.html","https://bntnews.bg/news/radan-kanev-andrei-gyurov-sazdade-za-mnogo-balgari- obraza-na-moderniya-demokratichen-prezident-1412177news.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","items":[{"title":"Radan Kъnev: Andrej Gyurov created for many Bulgarians the image of a modern democratic president","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/radan-kanev-andrei-gyurov-sazdade-za-mnogo-balgari-obraza-na-moderniya-demokratichen-prezident-1412177news.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":1789280254.537016,"snippet":"Andrej Gyurov created for many Bulgarians the image of a modern democratic president, said the president of Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria Radan...","thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/4ZMueGCZqsihszybY0leVXWwuEpDB3s35XUutf9u7SF3hfaVhIomeF04romoMC eKub6WW2n2eKUMu1wqjbfLLmhjXgb71N_Q0kXdeJNLn2wIz-9LJFa5m1MKaftVgASE","attribution_segments":null,"supporting_websites":[],&qu from;refs":[{"turn_index":0,"ref_type":"news","ref_index":2}],"hue":null,"attributi ons":null}],"style":null,"fallback_items":null,"error":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

„We don't see it without a correction”, said the leader of the DSB.

Gyrov and Kandev in the presidential race

Andrej Gyurov and Georgi Kandev officially announced their candidacies for president and vice president at the beginning of September. Their candidacy received positive reactions from "Yes, Bulgaria", DSB and "Continuing the changes", which see in it an opportunity to unite pro-European voters. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":3157,"end_idx":3174,"safe_urls":["https://bntnews.bg/news/politicheski-reakcii-za-kandidatur ata-na-gyurov-%E2%80%93-kandev-1410384news.html","https://bntnews.bg/news/politicheski-reakcii-za-kandidaturatura a-na-gyurov-%E2%80%93-kandev-1410384news.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","items":[{"title":"Political reactions to Gyurov's candidacy – Kandev","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/politicheski-reakcii-za-kandidaturata-na-gyurov-%E2%80%93-kandev-1410384news.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":1788676594.550227,"snippet":"The political reactions following the announcement of Andrei Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, who will enter the presidential race post.","thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/AX9s-_oGJhoe2rnZ_lz_ldLQdK4-1zyuCplFioxIsu5lKz9PkBc63y6SGhGZKAhcT 8nPNOfwVoae89FWnP8RRrHbbru-Mcwyyoft5eiPcaw2HvmRE5qrywy4LYd5NWz4","attribution_segments":null,"supporting_websites":[]," refs":[{"turn_index":0,"ref_type":"news","ref_index":6}],"hue":null,"attributio ns":null}],"style":null,"fallback_items":null,"error":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

The initiative committee behind the candidacy has already been established, as its co-chairmen are the journalist and university teacher Konstantin Volkov and the opera singer Aleksandrina Pendačanska. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(Mediapool.bg)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":33 66,"end_idx":3386,"safe_urls":["https://www.mediapool.bg/konstantin-valkov-i-aleksandrina-pendachanska-nachelo-na-initsiativn iya-komitet-na-gyurov-i-kandev-palen-spisak-news387375.html","https://www.mediapool.bg/konstantin-valkov-i-aleksandrina-pendachanska-nachelo -na-initsiativniya-komitet-na-gyurov-i-kandev-palen-spisak-news387375.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com"],"refs":[],"alt":"(Mediapool.bg)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","items":[{"title":"Konstantin Vlykov and Aleksandrina Pendačanska principle of ...","url":"https://www.mediapool.bg/konstantin-valkov-i-aleksandrina-pendachanska-nachelo-na-initsiativniya-komitet-na-gyurov-i-kandev-palen-spisak -news387375.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com","attribution":"Mediapool.bg","pub_date":1789022053.079574,"snippet":"Učrediha the initiative committee, which will appoint former Prime Minister Andrej Gyurov as president and former chief secretary of the MVR Georgi ...","thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/lMXRxOW_vv5VD25y6w45ApphvlZoQ4xcZHSom6PBLemOI_UbuZsnWY3hjGESy8ZYlZbw 5Ysd88hZK0idwe-CQ0teCAKCv0beQhQNLMm0n1SPV49Lx7bfvCn0f_QIAjuCs_FB7euYGnJ9-pJ1K7i-nQ","attribution_segments":null,"supporting_websites" es":[],"refs":[{"turn_index":0,"ref_type":"search","ref_index":16}],"hue":null," attributions":null}],"style":null,"fallback_items":null,"error":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

The upcoming presidential campaign is shaping up to be one of the most important political battles in the country. Against the backdrop of the new configuration in power, Gyurov's candidacy is seeking to attract voters from a broad democratic and pro-European spectrum.

Whether this support will become a strong enough political alternative will become clear as the campaign progresses and with the first serious sociological surveys for the presidential vote.