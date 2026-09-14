Prof. Rosen Stoyanov: By remaining on the bench, Borisov raises his price

"Vazrazhdane" has the potential to make the campaign more dynamic and provocative. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Prof. Rosen Stoyanov, sociological agency "Gallup International".

He commented on the reaction of the team behind Iliyana Yotova to the accusations of pardoning the so-called "Petrich Escobar".

"They were not particularly well prepared. There was some delay".

A National Security Advisory Council must be convened according to the cyclicity determined by law, Prof. Stoyanov also commented on the program "Something More".

"The president, especially in the pre-campaign period, must categorically fulfill these commitments".

Gyurov's entire career, according to Prof. Stoyanov, has been "designed" so that he can reach a point from which he can expect the liberal community in our country to consolidate around him.

With his characteristic political instinct and intuition, Borisov remained in the locker room, he is not even on the bench, Prof. Stoyanov also noted.

"This is how he raises his price in some way. And if someone wants to attract not GERB and Borisov, but GERB voters and all other right-wingers to the second round, they must ask for negotiations and support.

It will be interesting for Prof. Stoyanov to find out "whether the self-proclaimed democratic community will break its sense of self-sufficiency and try to form a broad coalition or attempt to counteract this left-wing wave that is increasingly entering the various institutions in Bulgaria."

He hopes for leadership debates between the main contenders for the position.

Prof. Stoyanov does not expect voter turnout to reach 50% in the first round.