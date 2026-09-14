The director fired over cameras in the toilets is back in a leadership position

The former director of the 138th school, fired after the scandal with video cameras installed in the toilets, is back in a leadership position – deputy director at the capital's 141st school, bTV reported.

To date, Alexander Evtimov has been acquitted by the Sofia City Court due to insufficient evidence on the charges of installing the cameras and creating pornographic content with minors.

10 months after Alexander Evtimov was dismissed from the post of director of the 138th school “Vasil Zlatarski“ in Sofia, his name has reappeared in a leadership position at another Sofia school, but with the surname Lyudmilov. The information was announced by the Minister of Education.

When asked whether he would intervene in this case, the Minister of Education, Prof. Georgi Valchev, said: “As far as I have the authority, yes, but I say again, the main responsibility lies with the principal of the relevant school and the Department of Early Childhood Education.“

The Sofia school is the 141st “People's Awakeners“, where Alexander Evtimov has been appointed as deputy principal for academic activities, the new principal, Dr. Gena Ivanova, confirmed to bTV.

“He is deputy principal for academic activities. He is temporarily incapacitated. All the staff are a little worried. I met most of them today“, says Dr. Gena Ivanova, principal of the 141st Primary School “Narodni buditeli“.

It turns out that Evtimov was appointed by the previous principal of the 141st, Virginia Zarkova. The Regional Education Department confirmed to bTV that Zarkova left suddenly on September 9 last week.

“A temporary acting principal has been appointed until a competition is held in accordance with the established procedure“, the Regional Education Department – Sofia stated.

For bTV, the temporary acting principal of the school – Dr. Ivanova – confirmed that she has not yet met with Evtimov.

„I have been the school principal since Friday, and I am not familiar with the things that happened so much at the school before my appointment“, says Dr. Gena Ivanova.

When asked what she knows about him and whether she was able to contact him even by phone, she answers: „He is temporarily incapacitated, so when he returns, we will meet with him in general to discuss what is happening.“

When asked whether the previous principal who appointed him told her anything about this case, Dr. Ivanova answers: „No.“

We reached out to Virginia Zarkova, under whose leadership Evtimov was appointed. We have not had a response to this hour. He himself has also not been available for comment so far.