Atanas Atanasov comments on "Petrohan": The Empire Strikes Back

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and MP from the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov commented in the studio of "From the Day" on the facts presented today about the "Petrohan" case. According to him, this is a multifunctional active event that aims for several effects and the first effect is that "we should have started with this topic, because what happened today that this data had to be presented".

"Nothing. Let me take advantage of the title of a film from the past "The Empire Strikes Back". Specific data were disclosed about Ms. Yotova's activities as vice president for pardoning drug traffickers and a convenient topic was found to divert public attention from this scandal," he said.

"The investigation is not over, the expert reports have not been done, and today there were only speculations and suggestions. The purpose of this move is to divert public attention because there are elections."

There is no reason to give this press conference, Atanasov was categorical. In second place, along with this scandalous topic, "sunk" in his words, and the fact that GERB will not nominate a candidate for president.

According to Atanas Atanasov, there should not be a concentration of "red power", because, he adds, there should be a corrective to the parliamentary power in the person of a president.

"Because this red power, which has connections in the East, poses a risk to national security".

Atanasov commented on the future presidential race. He emphasized that there is a very large deficit in the Bulgarian security services due to the explosions in "EMKO". That is why the parliamentary group is demanding a hearing from the Prime Minister.

He invited Rumen Radev to come to the National Assembly on Thursday and explain what measures he will take so that Bulgarian citizens can be assured that such incidents will not occur.

According to him, the incident in "EMKO" was "an organized action from the East".