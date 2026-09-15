Summary of the Ministry of Interior and RIA: The war on the road took another victim

The road situation in the country remains busy, and the start of the school year mobilizes emergency traffic police teams near schools to guarantee security. To current time on September 15, 2026, state institutions provided detailed reports on road traffic, road accidents, planned repairs and conditions for mountain tourism.

Black statistics of the Traffic Police for the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the situation on Bulgarian roads remains extremely worrying. The official data of the Ministry of Interior indicate:

Serious accidents: 15 serious traffic accidents .

. Died: One person lost his life as a result of the incidents. Local authorities in Vratsa region report a tragic incident near the village of Butan, where a 39-year-old man was found dead under an overturned car.

as a result of the incidents. Local authorities in Vratsa region report a tragic incident near the village of Butan, where a 39-year-old man was found dead under an overturned car. Injured: 19 people received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

of varying severity and were hospitalized. Traffic in Sofia: There were 23 minor accidents in which, fortunately, no citizens were injured. [ 1, 2, 3]

A total of 290 serious road accidents have been registered in the country since the beginning of September. Due to the first school day, teams of the “Traffic Police“ are conducting the large-scale campaign “Children are going to school! Let's keep them safe on the road!“, strictly monitoring speeding and pedestrian rights of way around schoolyards. [1]

API measures: Repairs and border traffic

The “Road Infrastructure” Agency (API) reports that the republican roads are passable, but temporary traffic organizations have been introduced in several places: [1, 2]

AM “Maritsa“ and Kyustendil region: On September 15 and 16 , temporary restrictions will be introduced in certain sections due to planned replacement and technical maintenance of the toll system cameras. Drivers must strictly follow the posted signage. [ 1, 2]

On , temporary restrictions will be introduced in certain sections due to planned replacement and technical maintenance of the toll system cameras. Drivers must strictly follow the posted signage. [ Border traffic: At the Bulgarian-Turkish border (BCP „Kapitan Andreevo“) and the Bulgarian-Romanian border (BCP „Ruse“ and BCP „Vidin“), there is intense traffic for trucks exiting the country. Passage through the other checkpoints is carried out in a normal mode.

Fire Department: A calmer fire season

During an official ceremony, the management of the General Directorate „Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) reported a significantly more successful year in the fight against fire. According to the official report, thanks to the increased use of thermal drones and improved coordination, the affected areas in the forest fund are six times less compared to the same period of the previous 2025. The total number of large-scale fires (over 300 acres) is decreased by 55% — from 92 to 41 incidents nationwide. As of this morning, there are no active large outbreaks in the country threatening populated areas. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports that The conditions for mountain tourism are very good in all Bulgarian massifs. In the morning the weather is clear, calm and sunny. Temperatures in the higher parts vary within comfortable limits. Despite the excellent conditions, the Bulgarian Mountaineering and Hiking Association reminds tourists that the days are already significantly shorter. It is recommended that hikes be planned so that they end in the early afternoon, and that mountaineers have warm outerwear and charged communication devices.