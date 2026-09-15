Bulgarian schools are coming alive for the start of the new 2026/2027 school year. Thousands of children, parents and teachers are already filling schoolyards across the country for the official opening of classes. The first school day started with an ambitious request from the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) for serious structural reforms, modernization and tightening of school discipline.

Statistics: Bulgarian schools in numbers

According to official data provided by the MES and summarized by The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), the school network in the country welcomes the new season with the following indicators:

Number of students: Total over 700,000 students cross the threshold of their native school. [ 1]

Total cross the threshold of their native school. [ First-graders: Over 55,000 children are entering classrooms for the first time. There is a slight decrease compared to previous years due to demographic processes. [ 1, 2, 3]

are entering classrooms for the first time. There is a slight decrease compared to previous years due to demographic processes. [ Number of schools: The educational process is resumed in 2322 schools across the country. [ 1]

The educational process is resumed in across the country. [ Teacher staff: In the system for secondary and pre-school education they work over 92,000 pedagogical specialists(from koito over 20,000 sa in kindergarten gradini). There is a positive trend and it is getting younger on the square — Near Vseki Petit teacher veche e for age up to 35 years. [ 1]

Зад рождения за мороза също се усеща празничният дух. В 410 Bulgarian school weeks, spread out in 44 countries around the world, educational year soil for about 40 000 bulgarchet. [1]

Readiness for base: Repair and high-tech STEM spaces

The Ministry of Education assures that the schools are fully prepared, provide free textbooks and prepare and teach the students. Prez lette mesetsi byakha izvarsheni over 600 repairs in educational facilitiesin Tsalata country for approval on the material base. In about 50 schools, refreshment and repair activities will continue in parallel with the chapel, without any assistance or concern for the schedule or the educational process. [1, 2]

Golyamata news Tazi Godina e start on over 2000, the new STEM Center was released. The investment, amounting to 250 million euros according to the Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability, is focused on the tenth of a modern, high-tech class of schools and laboratories. Tselta is stimulated for practical experiments, work on projects and forestry is acquired for knowledge. [1, 2, 3]

Focus on discipline and exchange in practice

Start on godinata e belyazan from a serious debate for sigurnosta and academic results for ten years, especially under syankata on unsatisfactory representation in the international study PISA. In an interview with BNT, the Ministry of Education and Science of Prof. Georgi Valchev announced that this week is yet to be presented new measures for tightening the discipline in class. Predvizhda se vvezhdaneto na yasna skala ot po-leki, followers of punishment, koito teacher and crawled out a warning, predi da se stigne to the extreme for transferring to another school. [1, 2]

Change the calendar. With the commandment for the ministry, this is expanding the abstract for the national external assessment (NVO) next 10th grade — in the test in Bulgarian ezik and literature veche se integraterat ask for history and philosophy, and increase the time for work by 120 minutes. Similar to the beginnings of problems in the natural sciences of the evening, they are often carried out in mathematics. [1]