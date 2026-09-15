The Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) will sign an agreement today to monitor the election campaign

The Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) will sign today at 15:30 an agreement in implementation of the provisions of Art. 52, para. 1, item 24 of the Election Code and Art. 32, para. 1, item 22 of the Radio and Television Act. This was announced by the CEC press center, reported by BTA.

The agreement regulates the specialized monitoring that the CEM will carry out during the election campaign for the presidential and vice-presidential elections, scheduled for October 25, 2026. It will monitor compliance with the basic professional standards and principles, the requirements for objectivity, equality and balance in the programs when presenting political candidates and taking into account the diversity of opinions in accordance with media and election legislation when conducting the election campaign.

The presidential and vice-presidential elections of the Republic of Bulgaria will be held on Sunday, October 25.