The fire in the area of the EMKO warehouse has been finally extinguished

The fire in the area of the EMKO warehouse near Dryanovo has been finally extinguished. This was announced late last night by the Ministry of Interior, quoted by Nova TV.

The Ministry of Interior adds that the initial procedural actions have been carried out and the additional security of the Ministry of Interior has been removed. The site is guarded by the company that manages the site, with access remaining strictly limited.

The fire in the ammunition warehouse of the EMKO weapons factory near the village of Gorni Varpishta broke out at around 11:00 p.m. on September 11. The fire initially engulfed one of the 11 warehouses in the area, and later affected a second site. The BG-Alert system was activated due to the incident.

A few days before the fire, the warehouses were inspected by the Ministry of Interior services responsible for the control of hazardous materials, and no violations were found, announced the regional governor of Gabrovo, Kristina Sidorova.

On the evening of September 14, the fire was completely extinguished and, according to experts, there is no danger of re-ignition. Initial procedural and investigative actions have also been carried out.

After the situation normalized, the additional police protection of the area, introduced after the incident to guarantee security and ensure the work of investigators, was also terminated.