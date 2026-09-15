The Supreme Judicial Council reinstated Teodora Georgieva as a judge in the Administrative Court - Sofia City

The Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council reinstated former European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva to the position of judge in the Administrative Court - Sofia City. The reason is an imperative provision in the Judicial System Act. The College decided this at its meeting today, BTA reports.

The decision is at Georgieva's request to be reinstated to the position she held before her mandate as a European Prosecutor from Bulgaria.

At its previous meeting, the College decided that documents should be requested from the European Prosecutor's Office in connection with the disciplinary proceedings conducted against the former Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva and the punishment imposed on her before ruling on her request for reinstatement as a judge. Teodora Georgieva's mandate as Bulgarian European Prosecutor expired on July 28, 2026.

Today it was reported that the materials from the European institution have been received, and it is understood from them that Georgieva was not imposed a penalty of “dismissal“. The Attestation and Competitions Commission has decided to confirm its previous decision, proposing that Georgieva be reinstated as an administrative judge. Therefore, the college voted unanimously on the case.