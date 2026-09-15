Nikola Lyutov: The first stage of the reconstruction of Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. has been completed

The first stage of the reconstruction of the tram track along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. has been completed. The section between Opalchenska St. and Hristo Botev Blvd. is now open for tram traffic. “The underground infrastructure and the contact cable network have been completely replaced, the drainage system has been reconstructed and new street lighting has been built. We paid special attention to the accessible environment at public transport stops, so that their use would be more convenient and safer for citizens with mobility difficulties, said in an interview with bTV Radio Deputy Mayor for Public Works Nikola Lyutov.

The implementation of the project continues with the next stage, which covers the intersection of Blvd. “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ and Blvd. “Hristo Botev“. There, a complete reconstruction of the track and automation of the tram switches will be carried out. It is planned to build a new contact cable network and street lighting, as well as provide the possibility of servicing the routes for telecommunication connectivity of the residential area and the station complex.

The project includes a complete reconstruction of 1.2 km of tram track along Blvd. “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ – from ul. „Opalchenska“ to ul. „Kozloduy“. It is divided into five stages, which must be completed in 180 days. Currently, the work is being carried out according to schedule.

The reconstruction of the tram routes is an important priority in the capital program of the Sofia Municipality. After the expansion of ul. „Rozhen“ and the reconstruction of ul. „Alexander Stamboliyski“ in the section from Zapaden Park to ul. „Konstantin Velichkov“, another long-awaited project has begun - the construction of ul. „Copenhagen“ with a separate tram route.

Bul. „Copenhagen“ is part of the primary street network of Sofia and plays an essential role for the third city ring. Its complete construction is of key importance for the eastern part of the capital and will provide an important connection between two of the largest districts of Sofia - – „Druzhba“ and „Mladost“.

The implementation of the project begins with serious work on the underground infrastructure. 1.4 km of new sewage network and two new water pipes will be built, which will serve the adjacent buildings. The steel main water pipe F1200 will also be reconstructed.

„We will build an entirely new four-lane boulevard with local lanes, a separate tram route, two-sided bicycle paths and about 10,000 sq. m of new sidewalks“, Lyutov pointed out. The separate tram route will be 1.6 km long, including the turnoff to „Andrei Lyapchev“ Blvd. A two-way bike lane is planned along the boulevard, which will connect with the bike lane on “Samokovsko Shose“.

“We have made serious efforts to make this a truly large and green project. Nearly 400 trees will be planted along the main route of the boulevard, and about 136 more are planned for compensatory afforestation in the area“, the deputy mayor also stated.

“While with the reconstruction of “Princess Maria Luisa“ Blvd. we are renewing an important connection for the northern regions, with “Copenhagen“ Blvd. we are building a missing connection for the eastern part of the city“, emphasized Nikola Lyutov.

The deputy mayor of Sofia also pointed out upcoming projects. According to him, with the loan voted by the Sofia Municipal Council, investments will be made in the first stage of the Eastern Tangent - the road connection with "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd., as well as in the rehabilitation of the second part of "Rozhen" Blvd. - from the "Nadezhda" overpass to the "Iskarsko Shose" overpass. Reconstruction of the "Pencho Slaveykov" boulevards, "James Boucher" boulevards, "St. Kliment Ohridski" boulevards, "Gen. Skobelev" boulevards and "Hristo Botev" boulevards will also be renovated. "Lomsko Shose" boulevard, "Henrik Ibsen" boulevard, "104" boulevard in „Obelya“, „Geo Milev“ Str. and several of the busiest intersections in the city.

„We have secured a project under the OPE for 50 million euros in grant aid. With the funds, we will invest in the construction of a missing sewerage system, through which over 30,000 citizens will be connected to the capital's network“, also indicated the Deputy Mayor for Public Works Nikola Lyutov.