Father stabbed in front of his child after remark about violence against a dog in Varna

A remark to a man for alleged violence against his dog has escalated into a conflict in which two people were injured with a knife in Varna. One of the injured remains in intensive care. The incident took place in front of a 7-year-old child, Nova TV reported.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. last Thursday. A family with their young child was returning home when they noticed a man who, according to them, was hitting their dog. The husband made a remark and called on him to stop.

„With fists, kicks, screams. My husband made a remark to him: „Why are you beating the dog like that? Don't do it“. He started shouting: "Get out of the way, you're not going to tell me how to take care of my dog," said the victim's wife, who asked that her identity remain confidential.

According to her, a physical confrontation ensued between the two men. As the woman tried to separate them, she saw the other man pull out a large kitchen knife. Her husband tried to grab his hand and take the weapon away from him.

The woman and child's screams attracted the attention of people from the neighborhood. Several people came to her aid and tried to stop the confrontation. A second man was also injured when they intervened. "A woman started screaming for help. When I went to the scene, I saw that there were people injured. There was a lot of blood," said an eyewitness.

The son of another witness also got involved and helped the attacker to the ground. In the ensuing commotion, however, the man managed to escape.

According to an eyewitness account, he threw the knife into a garbage container and fled. A short time later, he was stopped by citizens and handed over to a police patrol. The two injured were taken to hospital. One received cuts on his arm, which were treated, after which he was released for home treatment.

The other injured man - the husband of the woman who reported the violence against the dog - remains in intensive care. He has multiple injuries, including in the abdomen, armpit, arms and head. According to his wife, he had undergone surgery just a month earlier.

Residents claim that this is not the first time the detainee has displayed aggressive behavior. According to them, he has been living in a rented apartment in the area for about a year and works as a butcher, and some of the neighbors have also witnessed rough treatment of his dog.

Nelly Stoycheva said that just days before the incident, the man had also entered into conflict with her family. “He started to show verbal aggression towards us, even though we had not provoked him in any way. There was a moment when he tried to get into a physical fight and pushed my husband on the shoulder. Fortunately, other men intervened and prevented something more serious,“ she said.

The Ministry of Interior announced that the 48-year-old man remains in custody, and the materials on the case have been handed over to the prosecutor's office. He is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

The wife of the seriously injured man admits that she is afraid of the possible release of the detained person on bail.

A psychologist is already working with the 7-year-old child who witnessed the collision and the injury of his father.

Meanwhile, the dog, which, according to witnesses, started the initial conflict, has been taken in by a person from the neighborhood. A new owner is being sought on social networks.