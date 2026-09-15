Bojanov: What made it necessary to hold a press conference on the "Petrohan" case when 12 or 13 expert reports have not been prepared?

The prosecution has not given a convincing answer as to why it called a press conference on the "Petrohan" case, given that 12 or 13 expert reports are not yet ready. This was stated in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and MP from the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bojanov. According to him, the institutions must also answer whether the deaths of the three people near Okolchitsa could have been prevented.

What made it necessary to give this press conference when 12 or 13 expert reports had not been prepared, which did not actually tell us something that we no longer know or something that was not suspected with a high degree of probability? In this sense, I do not have much to comment on, except for the context of why this press conference is taking place, but it is a matter of speculation", said Bozanov.

According to him, there are various hypotheses about the reason for the press conference, including a connection with other political topics. Bozanov cited as an example people who participated directly or indirectly in the event, whom he claims have connections with GERB and DPS.

"I have considered all kinds of hypotheses, including that it is a response to the other topic with the pardon of "Escobar from Petritsk". When we saw the people who participated directly or indirectly in the press conference, who have connections with GERB and DPS, for example. The main expert has been connected to GERB over the years. The organizer of the press conference from the Supreme Prosecutor's Office is close to a number of prosecutors general. But these are again some indirect things on which we cannot make a real argument why this press conference was yesterday", he said.

Bozhanov emphasized that in his opinion the question raised by Ivan Demerdzhiev is much more significant - whether the death of the three people near Okolchitsa could have been prevented:

"Because the first three were killed, they committed suicide, I mean a few days earlier. And then they left with the camper and reached Okolchitsa. And several times Minister Demerdzhiev, including at the commission the last time, I asked him what was happening, he said that this question must be answered. I did not see an answer to this question, and it is important, because as politicians, as citizens, as fathers, as people, we can be outraged, of course, by the whole story."

According to Bozanov, the main version of the prosecutor's office does not necessarily have to be rejected, but the institution has failed to present it convincingly:

"The question is, is the prosecutor's office convincing? And it was not convincing yesterday either."

He also pointed out the need for the signals submitted to the prosecutor's office, the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and the National Security Service to be considered and not neglected. In his words, Ivaylo Kalushev's actions are reprehensible, "to put it mildly". Regarding the financial connections surrounding the case, including the allegations of donations to causes related to representatives of "Continuing the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" Bozhanov stated that he did not see any new information that would require a re-discussion of the explanations already given. In connection with the pardon signed by the then Vice President Yotova, according to Bozhanov, the reaction to the case is now stronger because of the upcoming presidential campaign. He emphasized that the Vice President bears personal responsibility for the signed decision and cannot justify himself solely with the work of the commission.

She bears personal responsibility with her signature. You cannot hide behind a commission. You cannot explain that we are here and here a commission gave me something to sign. There is an expression in Bulgaria - she signs like a village mayor. The president is not a village mayor. The vice president is not a village mayor. This is an extremely important power of the president and vice president. One of the few, by the way."

Bozhanov recalled that Yotova stated that she holds on to her signature, and according to him, that is why the decision should be considered with the necessary attention. Bozanov announced that "Democratic Bulgaria" had requested information not only about this specific case, but about all five cases of pardoned people related to drug crimes.