Minister Efremova: Good education is the most important tool for successful realization in the labor market

The Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova opened the new school year at the 59th Secondary School “Vasil Levski“ in Sofia. She congratulated the students, teachers and parents and wished them a successful, inspiring and full of new knowledge school year. The 59th Secondary School “Vasil Levski“ is part of the program of the Center for Interethnic Dialogue and Tolerance “Amalipe“ against the early dropout of students from the educational system.

“Perhaps the most important message is what school and, accordingly, education gives us. It gives us a chance and an opportunity for a better life. Not only to have better incomes, but to be much happier“, said Minister Efremova.

She encouraged students to make the most of their time at school, to take advantage of learning opportunities and extracurricular activities, and to build friendships that they can maintain and develop over the years.

At the end of this school year, the school will send off its first class of twelfth graders. “When the day comes when they will receive their diplomas, I want to receive a special invitation so that I can send them off with you and promise them that I will help them find a job. Because work is what will certainly improve their way of life“, the minister addressed the school's director, Sevil Redzhebova.

According to her, a good education is one of the most important prerequisites for the successful professional realization of young people. That is why the policies of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy are aimed at creating opportunities for acquiring knowledge, skills and practical experience and at the smooth transition from education to the labor market.

„Dear children, do not forget that the most important tool for having a good life is to have a good education“, said Minister Efremova at the end of her address to the students.

The Minister thanked the teachers for their patience and dedication and for their efforts to discover and develop the talents of children. She appealed to parents to trust the teachers, support their children and learn together with them.

The topic of the meaning of education, support for children and creating conditions for their successful realization was also in the focus of the participation of the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Nadya Klisurska in the opening of the school year at the „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“ Primary School in the village of Malo Konare, Pazardzhik municipality. The school is also part of the program of the Center for Interethnic Dialogue and Tolerance “Amalipe“.

“Education is a path to confidence, independence and successful realization of young people. That is why creating equal opportunities for every child and supporting their development are an important common task – of the school, the family and the institutions“, said Deputy Minister Klisurska.