The director fired over cameras in the toilets: I have never placed recording devices in the sanitary facilities

The former director of the 138th school, Alexander Evtimov, who was dismissed after the scandal with cameras in the toilets, has his first comment on the air of BTV after his new appointment.

He states that no complaints have been received from parents and the management of the 141st school, where he is now deputy director, so far.

Evtimov was dismissed from the post of director on December 17 last year by order of the Regional Department of Education after the scandal with cameras in the toilets.

„I am challenging the order in court for its legality, but there is no decision yet. "I once again categorically state that I have never placed recording devices in the school's sanitary facilities," says Alexander Evtimov, deputy director of the 141st Primary School "Narodni Buditeli". When asked how he explains the two accusations from the prosecutor's office, he replies: "I have no idea, I cannot comment."

In December last year, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office accused him of illegally placing recording devices in the school's toilets, as well as of creating pornographic content with minors.

Evtimov was then detained and a "cash bail" measure was imposed on him. of 10,000 leva.

For 10 months now, the prosecutor's office has not prepared an indictment against the former director and the Sofia District Court has not initiated a case against him.

At the end of June, Evtimov was appointed deputy director of School No. 141.

“I have the necessary education and professional qualifications for this. I am currently on temporary disability because I have a health problem“, says Alexander Evtimov. Evtimov was appointed by the previous director of the school – Virginia Zarkova, who left the post last week.

“I cannot comment on her departure, I don't know“, says Evtimov.