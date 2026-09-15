Col. Milanov: The cause of the explosion at EMKO must be sought outside and at a higher level

A second explosion in EMKO warehouses within just a month raises serious security questions. Again, it is about a facility with ammunition, and the causes of the incident remain unclear for now.

"The requirements are clear - from production, through transportation, storage and to the destruction of ammunition, everything is described in detail and if so many checks have been carried out, the question is what they are and how effective they are. If they were effective, the reason may be at a higher level," said the ammunition expert from the International Association for Combating Drones, Colonel Ivan Milanov, in "Denyat ON AIR."

According to him, the cause of the explosion should be sought outside and at a higher level.

"The state is responsible for security. Control, coordination between services - everything is scattered, responsibility is blurred and there is no one responsible. There should be no talk of sabotage, there is no information. At the moment, it has been proven that there is no human error and the system needs to be checked, as it is not entirely adequate. We need to make a national assessment of the critical infrastructure and protection of the entire airspace," added Colonel Milanov for Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, last night, over the skies of Ukraine alone, there were 10,388 drones from the Russian side. "We bought 2 systems that protect a 3 to 5 km radius and they don't work. We can know very well where the threat is by assessing the danger. The entire national system must work together".

"It's not just EMKO, but it's EMKO's primary advantage. The reasons can be external, political, and competitive. This is a strategic object. We don't need inspections after every incident and no results, we need a unified state system for risk assessment and protection of strategic objects and critical infrastructure. This is something that is missing,", Col. Milanov is categorical.