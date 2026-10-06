The Prime Minister on the attacked ships: Without the National Security Council, we have taken all necessary measures

We have currently taken all necessary measures. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists in response to a question about whether the convening of the National Security Council was necessary after the attacks on two ships in the Black Sea. He recalled that earlier in the day he had convened the services and institutions on the topic.

"Of course, this is a decision of the President of the Republic, but you can already see how some political forces are speculating. And with a National Security Council, right in the pre-election situation, we will hear all kinds of whims from incompetent people."

The most important thing is to find people who survived, this is our primary task, Rumen Radev explained. According to him, it is not good that Russia and Ukraine are exchanging strikes with drones that go far beyond their borders and territorial waters.