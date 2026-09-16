Journalist Valeria Veleva announced that she is leaving the initiative committee that nominated Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev for president and vice president, after "Democratic Bulgaria" demanded that she be removed because of the expert report on the "Petrohan" case published in "Epicenter".

“I will not allow publications for which I am responsible to be used politically in the presidential battle, which began in the muddiest way“, said Veleva, quoted by epicenter.bg. According to her, some politicians are outraged not by the “brutal picture of child abuse“, but by its disclosure, and she will not stop searching for the whole truth about “Petrohan“, even at the cost of journalistic victims.

I announce that I am leaving the Initiative Committee of Iliana Yotova-Kiril Valchev. I am not giving up my journalistic activities, but I will not allow publications for which I am responsible to be used politically in the upcoming presidential battle, which began in the most sloppy way.

In principle, I do not accept sensitive data being circulated in the media, but this should apply to both drug lords and children forced by pedophile sectarians with a political umbrella to have sex with them.

Unfortunately, some politicians are not impressed by the brutal picture of child abuse, but from the fact of its disclosure.

I am convinced that it is important for society to understand the whole terrifying truth about "Petrokhan", even at the cost of journalistic victims.

And I will not stop revealing this truth!