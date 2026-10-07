Parliament rejects higher minimum salaries for doctors

The parliament rejected the bill of the “Continuing the change“ for minimum salaries for doctors and other medical specialists. After a revote, the project received 60 votes “for“, four “against“ and 115 “abstains“.

The votes in support were from the opposition, the four votes “against“ – from “Progressive Bulgaria“, and the MPs from the ruling party abstained. The debate in the plenary hall lasted more than an hour.

What salaries did the project provide for

The draft law provided for doctors, dentists and pharmacists to receive a minimum of 150% of the average gross salary for the country. With a specified average salary of 1,444 euros for the second quarter of 2026, the minimum remuneration for doctors would be 2,166 euros gross.

For nurses, midwives, associated medical specialists, physician assistants, dental technicians and assistant pharmacists, a minimum of 125% of the average salary was set. The project also provided for the additional payment for night work to be at least 0.5% per hour of the minimum wage.

The proposal also included a ban on hospitals distributing profits from their activities if they have not met the minimum wage levels.

Warnings about financing

Dr. Alexander Simidchiev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ supported the idea of higher salaries, but raised the question of the necessary funds. According to him, the three-month deadline for the law to enter into force may prove insufficient, and it is not clear how many medical institutions have the necessary resources.

Georgi Iliev from “Progressive Bulgaria“ warned that the measure could lead to the closure of small medical institutions. Julian Dimitrov said that without additional funding, the bill could lead to debts and restrictions on the activities of hospitals.

“We cannot impose salary costs by law and then fine hospitals for not having the money to meet them“, said Dimitrov.

He added that the financing of hospitals should be tied to a specific task, volume of activity, quality, accessibility and transparent methodology.

Another proposal was not considered

During the debate, the representatives of the parliamentary forces agreed that the salaries of medical specialists should be increased. A proposal by “Vazrazhdane“, which was already considered in the health committee in May, did not reach the plenary session.

Sources: bgonair.bg, dariknews.bg, bta.bg