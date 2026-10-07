The Bulgarian National Security Council demands a note to Russia for gross violation of international maritime law

With a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum, "Democratic Bulgaria" insisted on a categorical position of the Bulgarian government after the incident with the ships hit by a drone in the Black Sea. However, the two formations set different directions.

According to the chairwoman of the Bulgarian National Security Council parliamentary group Nadezhda Yordanova, the National Security Advisory Council scheduled for 1 p.m. must come up with decisions to immediately send a note to Russia for gross violation of international maritime law.

The group also demands immediate consultations under Art. 4 of the Washington Treaty, which provides for alliance negotiations and confirmation of the Bulgarian position for a ceasefire with Russia and the start of peace negotiations, etc.

"Bulgaria must be much more actively involved in NATO's anti-drone capabilities. We insist that the country participate with specific capabilities, systems, training, tests and joint projects", they demand from the DB.

Bulgaria must fully participate in common European projects for drones and anti-drone capabilities, as well as in projects for maritime and underwater security and protection of the eastern flank. The Council of the European Union has already defined such capabilities as a pan-European defense priority, the parliamentary group points out in its declaration.