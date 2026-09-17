The Cabinet approved compensations for businesses due to expensive electricity - they are valid until June 30, 2027.

The Council of Ministers adopted the Program for Compensation of the Costs of Non-Household End Customers for Electricity and of the Operators of the Electricity Transmission and Distribution Networks for the Purchase of the Quantities of Electricity Consumed for Technological Costs, for the Period from September 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. This was reported by the press center of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The program provides for the implementation of an automated compensation mechanism in the conditions of volatility of electricity prices in the region of Southeast Europe and is of significant importance for the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.

The compensation will be calculated based on the difference between the average price of the base segment “Day Ahead“ of the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange for the period September 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027 and the base value of 122.71 EUR/MWh, excluding VAT. The maximum amount of compensation is up to 80% of the difference. The specific percentage will be determined by the Council of Ministers after the end of the 10-month period, according to the available funds in the “Electricity System Security“ Fund.

The support will be provided through electricity traders, suppliers of last resort, producers who sell electricity directly to non-household end customers, as well as the operator of the organized electricity market - through the supplier with whom the respective customer has a supply contract.

The program also covers the operators of the electricity transmission and distribution networks with regard to the costs of purchasing the quantities of electricity consumed for technological costs. The compensation of these costs limits the need to increase the prices of network services for all end customers, including households.

The indicative budget of the program is up to 140 million euros for the electricity consumed during the support period. The compensations will be paid once after the expiration of the 10-month period and until the exhaustion of the planned budget or the available funds in the “Security of the Electricity System” Fund - whichever occurs first.

The program will not support non-household end customers receiving compensation under other programs adopted by the Council of Ministers with an overlapping period.