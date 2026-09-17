Check the case filed in the prosecutor's office in January 2025 according to information from SANS. There are all the points and points that are raised in the indictment today, only then, if someone had reacted in time, these people might have been alive. This was said by the chairman of the State Agency “National Security“ (DANS) Plamen Tonchev in connection with the “Petrohan“ case, BTA reports.

Asked whether the DANS had filed a report with the prosecutor's office about possible pedophilia, Tonchev specified that this was one of the accusations made in the agency's document from January. He added that an official report with materials was provided to the prosecutor's office at that time.

BTA recalls that a few days ago the prosecutor's office announced that the conclusion about the lack of foreign interference in the “Petrohan“ case in connection with the six deceased persons is unchanged.

The prosecutor's office is also conducting a second pre-trial proceeding, within the framework of which an investigation is being conducted into circumstances related to the financing of activities and financial transactions carried out in connection with the non-governmental organization managing the “Petrohan“ hut. Bank accounts of related parties in Bulgaria have been established, as well as a foreign bank account falling under the jurisdiction of the United States of America