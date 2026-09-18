They are removing the excise tax on propane-butane. The cabinet promises a serious reduction in the price of the column

Removing the excise tax on propane-butane is among the new measures of the government to limit the effect of the increase in fuel prices. The expectation is that this will lead to a serious reduction in the price of the column and support both households and businesses.

“The Bulgarian government is close to the industry, to the structurally determining sectors in the Bulgarian economy. We are finding local solutions to global problems with joint efforts“, said Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry, quoted by bTV. According to him, the government has already taken preventive measures, some of which were already included in the 2026 budget. They are financially secured, and the necessary notification has been sent to the European Commission. The measures are expected to come into effect before the end of September. Support is planned for a number of sectors, including agriculture, transport, logistics and heavy goods transport. The aim is to ensure that the increase in fuel prices does not lead to an additional increase in the price of food products, essential goods and services.

55 million euros have already been provided as direct support for heavy goods transporters. A large number of them operate in European markets and, according to the government, the assistance is necessary in order for them to maintain their competitiveness and continue to operate effectively.

„So that they do not lose their level of competitiveness and continue to operate effectively, and any kind of shock in their work does not lead to an increase in prices, especially for food products – one of the main priorities of our government“, was stated.

170 million euros to support agricultural producers

Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski explained that a large part of the measures already activated were foreseen in the 2026 budget. “While some people slept under umbrellas and rested in the summer, the government never stopped working for its citizens“, he said.

According to him, the budget, which was defined by some as a “bad budget“, provided funds precisely for the crises that are currently developing. One of the largest measures is related to 170 million euros in state aid for agricultural producers. Of these, 100 million euros will be directed to compensation and support for the difference between the price of gas oil in 2025 and its price in 2026.

This means that agricultural producers will receive support of nearly 44 euro cents per liter. For comparison, it was indicated that France supports its agricultural producers along the same line with 15 euro cents per liter, and Spain - with 20 euro cents. According to the government, Greece and Romania have not provided for similar financial support.

Abolish excise duty on propane-butane

Among the new measures is the abolition of excise duty on propane-butane.

„We are removing the excise duty on propane-butane. This will lead to a very serious reduction in the price of a column for the benefit and support of all Bulgarian citizens who use gas systems“, said Minister Pulev. The measure is aimed not only at households, but also at businesses. Some of the car carriers also use propane-butane as fuel and, according to the cabinet, its lower price will also have a positive effect on the transport sector.

The government also announced that the new package of measures is aimed at the most vulnerable groups of the population. Over 550 thousand Bulgarian citizens with low incomes will be direct beneficiaries of the planned support. Other areas include subsidies for structural sectors, public transport, school transport and medical transport. Special emphasis is placed on small and remote settlements, where transport lines are often not profitable, but are of key importance for local communities.

The measures are also aimed at the automotive sector and carriers, with the aim of avoiding company bankruptcies and additional increases in the cost of transport services. The total amount of the new package of measures is over 300 million euros.

“These measures are extremely important. They were developed at the most opportune moment. We have been monitoring the geopolitical situation constantly, around the clock, and have developed all these support measures, especially those aimed at the automotive sector and carriers. First, so that these companies do not go bankrupt. And second, so that this does not lead to an increase in ticket prices“, said Pulev. According to him, despite the state of public finances, the Ministry of Finance has given the necessary understanding for the activation of the new measures.

“Now is the time to activate a large part of the new measures for the benefit of Bulgarian citizens, for the benefit of Bulgarian industry“, it was stated.