37,516 regulated calls to tel. 112

From 7 a.m. on September 11 to 7 a.m. on September 18, 2026, a total of 37,516 regulated calls were registered on the single European emergency number 112.

Of these, 13,542 signals were directed to the Emergency Medical Care Centers.

Signals were registered for transport accidents - 2,278, fires - 2,752, disasters - 17, accidents - 544, domestic and industrial incidents - 14. as well as 7 alerts related to dangerous substances.

9,993 alerts were received for crimes against the person and 982 for crimes against property.

38 alerts were submitted for risky driving and chasing, 378 for lost or distressed people, and 11 for illegal migrants/refugees.

7,007 alerts were sent to municipalities for response.

6 air missions

During the week, 6 aeromedical missions were carried out, in which patients in serious condition were given the opportunity for timely highly specialized treatment. A man who approached with an ATV in the Osogovo mountain, above the “Trite buki“ hut, received help.

Help without borders

During the period, 13 cross-border calls were processed requiring assistance from the Police and emergency medical services for France, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Greece and Sweden, as well as a signal of domestic violence against a Bulgarian citizen in Belgium.

Clarification: The incidents are classified based on the information submitted by citizens. It is possible for two or more calls to be received for the same event or incident.