Assoc. Prof. Dimitrov: The press conference on "Petrohan" was too festive

The press conference on the "Petrohan" case was too festive. This opinion was expressed to the Bulgarian National Radio by Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov - social psychologist and university lecturer.

We have been waiting for information on the "Petrohan" case for too long, he pointed out and reminded the Interior Minister's promise that such information would be provided by the end of August. According to him, the delay in this has heightened expectations:

"The press conference was expected. My personal opinion, however, is that it was too festive, i.e. it was done with too much pomp. On the one hand, this was adequate to the expectations for the information that would be given in it. The fact is, however, that who knows what different information from what we knew so far and was coming out of the prosecutor's office and the investigative bodies was not given".

According to him, the relatives of the victims were also allowed to attend the press conference in order to make it even "more festive". If they were not allowed in the hall, however, this would have reflected on the image of the prosecutor's office and the media, believes Assoc. Prof. Dimitrov.

What criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov said about him, that people from "Yes, Bulgaria" went to Ivaylo Kalushev to sort out lists, is was a way to hurt the group around Ivaylo Mirchev, around the core in "Yes, Bulgaria and the Democratic Party, and around their common candidate with the other opposition parties, who will run in the elections." According to him, this case will cause damage to the PP and the Democratic Party.

"Although the presidential elections are majoritarian and we see in this campaign that there are very few party candidates, the leading candidates are announced as being nominated by Initiative Committees," commented the social psychologist in an interview for the program "Before All", but emphasized that the memory of many voters is not that short.

However, according to him, many voters make an emotional, instead of a rational choice.

Such fights and compromising material will only come out in this campaign, he believes Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov.

"Until the end, similar things will happen and there will be similar types of talking and accusations of various wrongdoings".

According to him, the publication of the expertise by "Petrohan" can be considered part of the discredit war.

"In the midst of a campaign, everyone should expect attacks from everywhere. Iotova - the alleged favorite in the election of Bulgarians, should be careful, because anything can be used against her," he noted.

Until there is effective control, both social and institutional, by the other members of the group, things will not improve, Assoc. Prof. Dimitrov also stated and explained that these are social processes that happen slowly and happen willingly. on both sides.

"We, Bulgarians, have a so-called distance from power. On the one hand, this is reflected in the expectation of receiving a personified father figure who will tell us what to do and for us to trust the authority to follow unconditionally and we have seen it over the last few decades - how some very strong father figures were at the head of the state and we trusted them a lot. The other thing typical of countries with such a distance from power is that we think that the norms are invented for others and they must respect them, and in relation to us - the norms are invented to harass us".