Peevski: Demerdzhiev to put him on a spaceship and take him to Mars

DPS leader Delyan Peevski responded to Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev about the flights and announced that he would report to the prosecutor's office.

"Demerdzhiev, except to put him on a spaceship and take him to Mars with a ticket for 50 million", he said and described the Interior Minister's claims as "fictions".

"I will report to the prosecutor's office everything that Demerdzhiev accused me of", he announced. According to him, he and his family paid for their flights and did not participate in public procurement.

He also commented on the government's measures on high fuel prices. "We will see when they happen, in my opinion they are not enough, but let's see the effect and people will have their say", said Peevski.