Social media alert: 4-5 year old child driving a car

A citizen alerted about a case of a minor child driving a car, reports bTV. The user noticed a video posted on the social network Facebook, which shows a child of apparent age between 4 and 5 years old behind the wheel of a moving motor vehicle (MV).

According to the information from the sender, the footage was shared on the internet by the child's parents. The exact location of the incident cannot be determined from the video, but it is noticeable that the vehicle is moving in an area with the presence of other cars and pedestrians. Pop-folk music is heard as background sound in the clip.