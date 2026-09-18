Weather today, forecast for Saturday, September 19: Sunny and warm, but with clouds

The weather will be sunny and warm on Saturday, September 19, in most of the country, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. During the day there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but without a significant change in the feeling of late summer.

According to the NIMH forecast, minimum temperatures will remain relatively mild for the season, and daytime temperatures will remain high for the second half of September. It will be warmest in the lowlands and in areas with more sunny hours.

Where the cloudiness will be more noticeable

In the afternoon in places, mainly over the mountainous areas in Western Bulgaria, the cloudiness will increase more noticeably. Short-term precipitation is not excluded there, but for most of the country the day will pass without precipitation.

The wind will be light to moderate, which will maintain a relatively calm situation in the country. Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast, with conditions for pleasant temperatures during the day.

What do the earlier forecasts show

In a previous forecast, distributed by NIMH and quoted by BTA, a picture of sunny weather with temporary increases in cloudiness and a possibility of short rain in individual places in Western Bulgaria was also outlined for Saturday. A similar trend was confirmed in the morning forecast of NOVA, which refers to the forecasters from NIMH.

In practice, this means that Saturday will be suitable for travel and outdoor activities, but in the afternoon in the western regions it is good to monitor the development of cloudiness. For the rest of the country, a dry and sunny day is most likely.

Sources: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, BTA, NOVA