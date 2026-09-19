Bird flu outbreak in Momino selo

An outbreak of Influenza A, or bird flu, has been detected in a livestock facility in the village of Momino selo, Rakovski municipality, Plovdiv region, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency announced. About 8,000 mallard ducks are raised at the facility.

The BFSA has defined a 3-kilometer protection zone around the affected site. It includes Momino selo and the village of Glavatar, which is in the Kaloyanovo municipality.

A 10-kilometer surveillance zone has also been announced. It includes the villages of Padarsko, Streltsi, Borets and Otets Kirilovo in the Brezovo municipality; Razevo, Razevo Konare and Dalgo Pole in the Kaloyanovo municipality; Dink, Kalekovets, Krislovo and Yasno Pole in the municipality of Maritsa; as well as the town of Rakovski and the village of Stryama in the municipality of Rakovski.

The agency states that measures have been taken to control and eradicate the disease in accordance with European and national legislation. Cleaning and disinfection of the site, equipment and means of transport are planned.

The BFSA also recalls that from November 2023, a ban on organizing fairs, markets and exhibitions for birds has been in force throughout the country.

Sources: bTV Novinite, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency