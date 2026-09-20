Borisov: Who and what do you give, those in power? Who produced the 50 euro compensation? (VIDEO)

We overcame both the Greek economic crisis and the migration crisis with real measures. We overcame the Covid crisis because of our financial discipline. Thanks to the best financial discipline, we were in first place in absorbing European funds. We have been doing it for years. This was stated during the "New Minds" academy - Dobrich and Silistra by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, quoted by novini.bg.

"In recent years, all politicians have failed in this, only giving, that no one paid attention to the people who produce. That's why GERB is turning its attention to entrepreneurs. GERB will represent the workers."

"GERB is returning to its roots. Since yesterday afternoon, there has been an influx towards GERB, something like this has not happened since 2009."

"GERB has been in power for over 20 years because they criticized us all these years. And we were improving - you criticized, we were improving."

In 2-3 years, we will enter the "Greek scenario". I was hoping that Radev and Donev would come out and do what Dyankov and I did - tighten the belt. Populism is very dangerous at the moment, Borisov added.

Who and what are you giving to those in power? Who produced the 50 euro compensation? That is why GERB is returning to protecting the able and the working, the GERB leader also said.