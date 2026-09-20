Five days until the start of the election campaign: How the race for "Dondukov" 2 will unfold

A little more than a month before the presidential elections and five days before the start of the election campaign, the candidates declare their readiness for a constructive clash of ideas. However, the names of all the contenders for the post are not yet clear, bTV recalls.

The ruling party, which stood behind the candidacy of Iliana Yotova, stated that they expect each candidate to present their vision for the presidential institution.

“Let's see a presidential campaign that, of course, is not oriented towards a mud fight, towards some compromising skirmishes, but rather to see the vision of each of the candidates in terms of how the presidential institution should be and how it should look“, the party stated.

“Vazrazhdane“ will announce its candidate in Veliko Tarnovo on September 22 - the last day of the term of the Central Election Commission. The decision was made after a survey among the party's supporters. The party refuses to confirm whether the names being discussed include leader Kostadin Kostadinov.

“There is no need to speculate, to make riddles about who would be a name, who wouldn't be. One of the names is clear, we will announce the names on the 22nd“, said Tsoncho Ganev.

There are 35 days left until the elections for the seventh Bulgarian president. According to political forces, the tone remains seemingly calm at the moment, but there are fears that during the month-long campaign a smear and compromising battle could ensue.

Among the main candidates, Andrey Gyurov, who is running alongside Georgi Kandev, said he is not worried that the “Petrohan“ case could affect him or his campaign due to allegations of connections between individuals from different parties to the case. He also said he expects a serious voter turnout.