Terziev: Coincidences come before political events

The mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, said that the "coincidences" surrounding the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case occur before political events, while the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced that expert reports and materials on the investigation continue to be received during the pre-trial proceedings.

Terziev made the comment during a bicycle ride in Sofia. When asked whether he considered the prosecutor's office's actions in the case to be adequate, he said that the expert reports should be completed quickly in order to calm citizens and to focus attention on other state problems.

The prosecutor's office earlier announced that on September 18, two more expert reports were ready in the case of the death of six people in the area of the hut „Petrohan“ and under the „Okolchitsa“ peak. The prosecution specified that other conclusions of experts are expected.

In a separate statement, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office indicated that the investigation into pre-trial proceedings related to the financing of activities and financial transactions surrounding the non-governmental organization managing the „Petrohan“ hut continues. According to the prosecutor's office, on the instructions of the supervising prosecutor, the National Revenue Agency has taken action to establish the origin of the funds used to purchase motor vehicles.

The prosecutor's office has already brought a former Minister of Environment and Water as a defendant for providing control functions to a non-governmental organization in protected areas in the area of the „Petrohan“ hut. The indictment has not entered into force and is currently being conducted based on the data presented by the state prosecution.

In the case “Petrohan-Okolchitsa“ the two pre-trial proceedings were merged back in March in order to clarify the facts more quickly and completely. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Sources: DARIC News, Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria, Sofia Municipality, BTA