Mirchev: The National Security Advisory Council should be convened regularly

The National Security Advisory Council should be convened regularly, and in the last eight months it has not been convened even once, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev on BNT. According to him, this is important against the background of the risks to security and the economic situation in the country. The law on the National Security Advisory Council provides for regular meetings to be held at least once every three months.

Mirchev commented that with such serious external and internal challenges, the council should not be convened only in crisis situations. In the interview, he also indicated that on the topic of national security, the institutions should work more actively and in a coordinated manner.

In response to a question about a possible meeting, President Iliana Yotova stated earlier that if necessary, the National Security Advisory Council would be convened to identify measures for the institutions. The head of state is the one who, by law, convenes the regular and extraordinary meetings of the council.

The CSNS is an advisory body to the president, in which representatives of the main institutions related to national security participate. The law explicitly states that its regular meetings are at least once every three months, and extraordinary meetings can be convened by decision of the president.

Sources: BNT, President of the Republic of Bulgaria