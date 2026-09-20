Sandov: I only knew Ivaylo Ivanov-Ivey as a minister

Former Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov said that during his term he only knew Ivaylo Ivanov-Ivey, after the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office brought him as a defendant in the "Petrohan" case.

In an interview with BTV, Sandov said that he was not worried about the accusation and that there was no financial benefit from the agreement, which the prosecutor's office claims provided state control functions to a non-governmental organization in protected areas near the "Petrohan" chalet.

According to data from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the act is related to actions from 2022, when Sandov was a minister. From the accusation described by the prosecutor's office, it follows that it is an official crime, but the court has yet to rule on the case.

Sandov also indicated that he does not regret the signed agreement because he was guided by the law. He added that he has doubts about the expert witness Rosen Yordanov and his competencies.

In his statement, the former minister described the accusation as an “active measure against political opponents“ and stated that he has many enemies in the energy and timber mafia. These claims are his and have not been confirmed by an independent source.

Sources: Novini.bg, BTV, Sofia City Prosecutor's Office