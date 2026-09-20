Iliyan Vassilev: The synchronization in the attacks of GERB and PB against Terziev reveals something more important than another political skirmish

The synchronization in the attacks of GERB and “Progressive Bulgaria“ against Vasil Terziev reveals something much more important than another political skirmish in Sofia. It reveals preparations for the local elections in 2027.

And this is logical. Sofia will be one of the big bets in these elections.

On September 17, “Progressive Bulgaria“ issued a declaration against Terziev's administration, accusing him of a series of problems - from cleanliness and the blue zone to the municipality's investment priorities.

On the other hand, GERB is also intensifying its attacks.

But why so early?

Because the task will not be easy. They also consider Terziev a soft target according to Petrokhan.

This was published on his Facebook page by energy expert and diplomat Iliyan Vassilev. Here is more from his analysis:

Here, PP and DB are making a gross mistake of agreeing with the authorities' support. Either it is an outrage, or it is unacceptable!? What exactly is an outrage, because all the selected information is not worth a penny until there are charges and evidence in court.

Will Rosen Yordanov be a benchmark?

Honestly, I think I can't last any longer, because I expect a little maturity from the leaders of PP and DB. Where did the presumption of innocence go, about the need for evidence that is fit for court? They are caught up in some media attacks and feel almost obliged to say something - like outrages.

Nothing has been proven, there is no motive. Don't get caught up in hybrid attacks.

Radev has already given a political signal for mobilization and general protests, but so far the enthusiasm does not seem particularly great. One of the reasons is that among the organizers and persons of these actions there are municipal councilors who themselves have a problem with public trust.

And Hekimyan? A joke in the role of opposition - a great effort, but so far zero achievements.

That is why the attack against Terziev must start early - to accumulate a negative agenda, to turn every municipal decision into a political scandal, and then everything to be presented as evidence of the “failure” of the government.

They also count on the fact that the PP and DB may decide that it is not worth supporting Terziev.

There is still a whole year until the local elections. But the campaign for Sofia has clearly already begun.

And when two political camps, which otherwise have serious differences between them, start attacking the same mayor in Sofia with increasingly similar arguments, it is worth looking not only at what they say.

But also at what they are trying to achieve