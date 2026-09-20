Dimitar Petrov: If the budget deficit next year can be below 3.8%, it will be wonderful

The presidential election campaign, which has already clearly begun, is extremely muddy and does not provide what we should have as a society - the vision of each of the candidates for the line of the presidential institution.

This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by Dimitar Petrov, MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

"It is unacceptable to speculate on facts that are related to either a pardon or any other investigations. The investigations must be entirely in the attention of the prosecutor's office. It should file the charges. We, as a society, must focus on the presidential campaign. I believe that Ms. Yotova will show during the campaign the image that we have of her as a responsible and knowledgeable, experienced and fully oriented towards the state interest head of state and I think she has a great chance of winning. I hope we will see a clash of ideas, not a mud fight and compromising banks".

Ms. Yotova and her campaign will show another face that should not necessarily be tied to the policy that we do in parliament, Petrov also noted in the program "Nedelya 150".

"She can unite different political forces. It can unite the whole society".

He described the government's anti-crisis package of measures worth over 300 million euros, aimed at containing fuel prices and supporting the most affected sectors and vulnerable groups, as timely. Petrov was categorical that it was not aimed at pre-election.

"They demonstrate the government's desire for real support for those parts of Bulgarian society that suffered the most from this inflationary shock and high fuel prices.

The inflation check is aimed at supporting over half a million Bulgarians who are from these most vulnerable groups and have a real need for these funds".

He noted that our country is in an excessive deficit procedure and has a budget that should have been adopted urgently and brought all payments to the forefront.

The MP from the ruling majority explained that efforts are aimed at ensuring that the budget deficit is as low as possible next year.

"If it can be below 3.8%, it will be wonderful".

Our hopes are a new prosecutor general to be elected by the beginning of spring at the latest, Petrov explained.

This involves the election of a new SJC.

"The election, which is taking place in the legal committee of the National Assembly for the parliamentary quota of the SJC, is in one of its most important stages. We have adopted a schedule that says that between November 2 and 4 we will hold hearings of the candidates, and on November 19 we will make the election. These are firmly established dates that we will strictly adhere to. We are currently awaiting the concepts and declarations that the candidates must submit regarding their property status and conflict of interest.

In October, every civil and professional organization that has data on addictions, on any unprofessional actions by these candidates, will be given the opportunity to provide them to the committee and based on them a real selection will be made. That is, civil society will also be given the opportunity to participate in this process.

We hold all our candidacies in high regard, as we believe that these are proven professionals and have impeccable reputations.

This essential dialogue with the other political forces that we said we would negotiate with – DB, PP and "Vazrazhdane" is yet to come. If we consider that one of their candidacies is more suitable, we may support it. This is a dialogue that will take place publicly, to some extent in a legal committee. It is more important to wait and see what concepts their candidates will give us.

This election that we are preparing would have no value if the people who are elected do not make the necessary internal departmental changes related to the removal of these behind-the-scenes figures from the real power in the judicial system.

We expect changes to be introduced in the Judicial Power Act by the Council of Ministers in October. With these changes, we will provide the new composition of the SJC with a very important authority, namely to conduct an extraordinary attestation of all those administrative leaders who we suspect have abandoned their professionalism in favor of certain interests over the years. I am not talking about us as a political party, but about everyone as a society.