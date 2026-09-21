Yotova heads the Bulgarian delegation to the UN

The Bulgarian delegation to the general political debates within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly will be headed by Iliana Yotova, BTA reported. The delegation also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova, whose work on the side events begins today.

The debates at the UN headquarters in New York begin tomorrow, September 22, and will continue until September 28, with a day off on Sunday, September 27. High-level representatives from the organization's 193 member states will participate in them.

According to updated UN data, nearly 130 countries will be represented by a head of state or head of government. The theme of the session is: „Rebuilding Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All“.

The President of the 81st session is Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Halilur Rahman. He was elected earlier this month, and according to the UN, this is the year in which the world organization is celebrating its 81st annual session.

The participation of the Bulgarian delegation in New York comes against the backdrop of the broader agenda of the General Assembly, where topics such as conflicts, international security, development and global economic challenges traditionally take center stage.

Sources: BTA, UN