Radev to meet with the leadership of the American Chamber of Commerce

President Rumen Radev will meet with the leadership of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, DARIC News reports. The meeting comes against the backdrop of a series of talks between state institutions and the organization, in which investments, the business environment and economic cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States are discussed.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria works on relations between the Bulgarian and American business communities and in recent months has maintained an active dialogue with state representatives. At the end of August, the leadership of the Chamber met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, and then the topics included the opportunities for more American investments in our country and the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, the Ministry of Economy indicated.

In June 2026, the Chamber elected Tommy Ver Elst as its new president. The organization's announcement at the time stated that the main priority remains improving the investment climate and business environment in Bulgaria.

Today's meeting also fits into the broader activity of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria in 2026. The organization was a co-organizer of the Third Regional Economic Conference of the American Chambers of Commerce in Sofia, the aim of which is to deepen regional cooperation and strengthen economic ties.

Sources: DARIC News, BTA, Ministry of Economy, American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria