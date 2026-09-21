Protest in Sofia against the inaccessible urban environment

A protest under the windows of the Sofia Municipality today brings together organizations defending the rights of people with limited mobility, who have insisted that Sofia become more accessible to all.

The dissatisfied are gathering on “Moskovska“ Street to express their disagreement with the way the urban environment is organized for people in wheelchairs and for citizens with disabilities, NOVA reported.

What are their main demands?

According to the dissatisfied, public transport is inappropriately organized, there are non-working elevators to the metro, systematic problems with specialized transport and a lack of adapted taxis for people with disabilities.

The reasons also state that daily movement in the capital remains difficult for people with limited mobility, despite the repeatedly raised problems.

The tension surrounding accessibility in capital

The topic of the accessible environment in Sofia is not raised for the first time. In recent months, the Sofia Municipality and its structures have also discussed other issues related to people with disabilities, including administrative services and social services.

Today's protest once again focuses attention on transport, the metro and urban infrastructure - areas that, according to the protesters, remain the biggest obstacle to equal access to the capital.

Sources: NOVA