The documents of Yotova-Vulchev and Gyurov-Kandev are submitted to the Central Election Commission

The initiative committees that nominate the presidential candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova - Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov - Georgi Kandev, are submitting their documents and signatures for registration to the Central Election Commission today. The submission is scheduled for 11 a.m., BNR reported, and BTA specifies that the candidates themselves will be present at the submission.

The documents of Yotova and Valchev will be submitted by the co-chairs of the initiative committee - Prof. Hristo Pimpirev, Krum Zarkov, Emine Gülestan and Dr. Emil Stoimenov. For the Gyurov - Kandev couple, the documents will be submitted to the CEC by Konstantin Valkov and lawyer Vasil Stefanov.

The CEC is about to review the submitted documents and signatures according to the election rules.

Sources: BNR, BTA