The prominent journalist and author Gergana Mihaylova has left us. Although she was a companion in the life of one of the most beloved Bulgarian actors – Vasil Mihaylov, she always preferred to stay away from media attention and be known mostly through her work and creativity.

Gergana Mihaylova is a graduate of Bulgarian Philology at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski".

Her creative path in journalism has lasted over 28 years – initially at the Bulgarian National Radio (editor's office “Literature and Art”), and later as one of the most prominent authors and editors in the cult magazine “The Woman Today”.

In addition to her journalistic work, she also left her mark with her emblematic biographical books about big names in Bulgarian culture. Among them are the biographies of Todor Kolev (“The Sofia Girl from Varna from Shumen”) and Emil Dimitrov (“Emil”), published by the “Sun” publishing house, as well as the book dedicated to the prima ballerina Krasimira Koldamova, published by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, writes “24 hours”.